TORONTO - Canada's main stock index fell at the start of trading today after rallying this week, while U.S. stock markets also gave up some of their recent gains.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 542.18 points at 12,828.99.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 948.83 points at 21,603.34. The S&P 500 index was down 102.69 points at 2,527.38, while the Nasdaq composite was down 295.66 points at 7,501.88.
The Canadian dollar traded for 70.80 cents US compared with an average of 71.04 cents US on Thursday.
The May crude contract was down 81 cents at US$21.79 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was down 1.5 cents at US$1.674 per mmBTU.
The June gold contract was down US$9.30 at US$1,651.00 an ounce and the May copper contract was down 0.60 of a cent at US$2.1720 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 27, 2020.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.