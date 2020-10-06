TORONTO - North American stock markets plunged after U.S. President Donald Trump pulled the plug on fiscal stimulus negotiations until after next month's election.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 174.06 points to 16,236.13.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 375.88 points at 27,772.76. The S&P 500 index was down 47.66 points at 3,360.97, while the Nasdaq composite was down 177.88 points at 11,154.60.
The Canadian dollar traded for 75.35 cents US compared with 75.36 cents US on Monday.
The November crude contract was up US$1.45 at US$40.67 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was down 9.5 cents at US$2.52 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was down US$11.30 at US$1,908.80 an ounce and the December copper contract was flat at US$2.96 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 6, 2020.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
