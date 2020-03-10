TORONTO - Canada's main stock index posted a triple-digit increase in late-morning trading, but was off its high for the day as North American stock markets regained some of the ground lost Monday when they crashed amid a collapse in oil prices.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 185.11 points at 14,699.35 after gaining more than 500 points at the open.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 231.51 points at 24,082.53. The S&P 500 index was up 34.27 points at 2,780.83, while the Nasdaq composite was up 123.78 points at 8,074.46.
The Canadian dollar traded for 72.83 cents US compared with an average of 73.54 cents US on Monday.
The April crude contract was up US$1.97 at US$33.10 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was up 11.5 cents at US$1.893 per mmBTU.
The April gold contract was down US$16.90 at US$1,658.80 an ounce and the May copper contract was up 1.05 cents at US$2.5210 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 10, 2020.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.