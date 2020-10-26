TORONTO - Canada's main stock index posted a triple-digit decline as the price of oil fell and U.S. stock markets retreated in late-morning trading.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 202.77 points at 16,101.31.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 721.54 points at 27,614.03. The S&P 500 index was down 73.63 points at 3,391.76, while the Nasdaq composite was down 191.04 points at 11,357.24.
The Canadian dollar traded for 75.66 cents US compared with 76.10 cents US on Friday.
The December crude contract was down US$1.46 at US$38.39 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was up six cents at US$3.25 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was down US$2.70 at US$1,902.50 an ounce and the December copper contract was down four cents at US$3.08 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 26, 2020.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.