TORONTO - The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite is setting new records while other stock markets rise after U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed that a trade deal with China remains in tact.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 47.85 points at 15,564.75.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 131.14 points at 26,156.10. The S&P 500 index was up 13.43 points at 3,131.29, while the Nasdaq composite climbed 74.89 points to a record close of 10,131.37.
The Canadian dollar traded for 73.99 cents US compared with 73.83 cents US on Monday.
The August crude contract was down 36 cents at US$40.37 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was down 4.7 cents at US$1.69 per mmBTU.
The August gold contract was up US$15.60 at US$1,782.00 an ounce and the July copper contract was down 0.6 of a cent at nearly US$2.66 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 23, 2020.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
