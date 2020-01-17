TORONTO - North American stock markets gained almost two per cent in a record-breaking week defined by continued investor optimism.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 74.25 points at 17,559.02 after trading at a record high of 17,572.15.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was 50.46 points at 29,348.10. The S&P 500 index was up 12.81 points at 3,329.62, while the Nasdaq composite was up 31.81 points at 9,388.94.
The Canadian dollar traded for 76.56 cents US compared with an average of 76.66 cents US on Thursday.
The March crude contract was up five cents at US$58.58 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was down 7.4 cents at US$2.00 per mmBTU.
The February gold contract was up US$9.80 at US$1,560.30 an ounce and the March copper contract was down 0.15 of a cent at US$2.85 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 17, 2020.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
