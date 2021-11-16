TORONTO - North American stock markets rose on optimism fuelled by strong U.S. retail sales numbers that suggest consumers aren't deterred by high inflation.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 34.08 points at 21,717.16.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 54.77 points at 36,142.22. The S&P 500 index was up 18.10 points at 4,700.90, while the Nasdaq composite was up 120.01 points at 15,973.86.
The Canadian dollar traded for 79.68 cents US compared with 79.89 cents US on Monday.
The December crude oil contract was down 12 cents at US$80.76 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was up 16 cents at US$5.18 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was down US$12.50 at US$1,854.10 an ounce and the December copper contract was down 4.9 cents at US$4.35 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 16, 2021.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
