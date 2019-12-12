TORONTO - North American stock markets were up with U.S. exchanges setting record intraday highs on signals about an impending trade deal between the world's two largest economies.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 7.29 points at 16,946.90.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 220.75 points at 28,132.05. The S&P 500 index was up 26.94 points at 3,168.57, while the Nasdaq composite was up 63.27 points at 8,717.32.
The Canadian dollar traded for 75.86 cents US compared with an average of 75.75 cents US on Wednesday.
The January crude contract was up 42 cents at US$59.18 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was up 8.5 cents at US$2.33 per mmBTU.
The February gold contract was down US$2.70 at US$1,472.30 an ounce and the March copper contract was up 0.7 of a cent at US$2.80 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 12, 2019.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)
