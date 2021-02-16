TORONTO - North American stock markets set new records following holiday Monday as the energy sector was helped by crude oil surpassing US$60 a barrel.
The S&P/TSX composite index moved up 32.29 points to a record close of 18,492.50.
U.S. stock markets reached intraday highs and ended the day with the Dow Jones industrial average up 64.35 points at 31,522.75. The S&P 500 index closed down 2.24 points at 3,932.59, while the Nasdaq composite lost 47.97 points to 14,047.50.
The Canadian dollar traded for 78.84 cents US compared with 78.67 cents US on Friday.
The March crude oil contract was up 58 cents at US$60.05 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was up 21.7 cents at US$3.13 per mmBTU.
The April gold contract was down US$24.20 at US$1,799.00 an ounce and the March copper contract was up 4.6 cents at US$3.83 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 16, 2021.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
