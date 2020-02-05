TORONTO - North American stock markets surged for a third-straight day on an optimistic mood about the new coronavirus and stronger economic data.
The S&P/TSX composite index moved within points of the record high in intraday trading and closed up 138.86 points at 17,651,59.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 483.22 points at 29,290.85. The S&P 500 index was up 37.10 points at 3,334.69, while the Nasdaq composite was up 40.71 points at 9,508.68.
The Canadian dollar traded for 75.25 cents US compared with an average of 75.31 cents US on Tuesday.
The March crude contract was up US$1.14 at US$50.75 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was down 1.1 cents at US$1.86 per mmBTU.
The April gold contract was up US$7.30 at US$1,562.80 an ounce and the March copper contract was up 3.25 cents at US$2.57 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 5, 2020.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
