TORONTO - Canada's main stock index posted a triple-digit gain as the technology, industrial and utility sectors surged higher in late-morning trading and U.S. stock markets also advanced.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 168.75 points at 16,784.12.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 66.37 points at 29,487.29. The S&P 500 index was up 25.55 points at 3,571.08, while the Nasdaq composite was up 180.97 points at 11,734.83.
The Canadian dollar traded for 76.54 cents US compared with 76.82 cents US on Tuesday.
The December crude oil contract was up 86 cents at US$42.22 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was down a penny at US$2.94 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was down US$13.00 at US$1,863.40 an ounce and the December copper contract was down nearly three cents at US$3.13 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 11, 2020.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
