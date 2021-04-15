TORONTO - Gains in the base metals sector led the way as Canada's main stock index posted a triple-digit advance in late-morning trading and U.S. stock markets also pushed higher.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 116.78 points at 19,288.44.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 253.11 points at 33,984.00. The S&P 500 index was up 37.04 points at 4,161.70, while the Nasdaq composite was up 150.21 points at 14,008.05.
The Canadian dollar traded for 79.74 cents US compared with 79.79 cents US on Wednesday.
The June crude contract was up three cents at US$63.25 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was up four cents at US$2.66 per mmBTU.
The June gold contract was up US$31.50 at US$1,767.80 an ounce and the May copper contract was up eight cents at US$4.21 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 15, 2021.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
