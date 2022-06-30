TORONTO - Canada's main stock index concluded its worst quarter since before the pandemic while U.S. markets endured their worst runs in decades on fears that rising interest rates will throw the economy into recession.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 217.28 points to 18,861.36.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 253.88 points at 30,775.43. The S&P 500 index was down 33.45 points at 3,785.38, while the Nasdaq composite was down 149.15 points at 11,028.74.
The Canadian dollar traded for 77.60 cents US compared with 77.65 cents US on Wednesday.
The August crude contract was down US$4.02 at US$105.76 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was down US$1.07 at US$5.42 per mmBTU.
The August gold contract was down US$10.20 at US$1,807.30 an ounce and the September copper contract was down 7.1 cents at US$3.71 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 30, 2022.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
