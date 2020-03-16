TORONTO - Canada's main stock index lost more than 900 points in late-morning trading as businesses looked to hit pause in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 945.43 points at 12,770.90, but well off its low for the day when it was down more than 1,800 points.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 1649.56 points at 21,536.06. The S&P 500 index was down 168.57 points at 2,542.45, while the Nasdaq composite was down 509.77 points at 7,365.11.
The Canadian dollar traded for 71.76 cents US compared with an average of 71.94 cents US on Friday.
The April crude contract was down US$1.97 at US$29.76 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was down 5.7 cents at US$1.812 per mmBTU.
The April gold contract was down US$26.50 at US$1,490.20 an ounce and the May copper contract was down 8.65 cents at US$2.3775 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 16, 2020.
Note to readers: This is a corrected story. An earlier version incorrectly stated the Bank of Canada's key interest rate target.
