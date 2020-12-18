An Ontario judge has dismissed a bid by Canadian Appliance Source to be considered a hardware store in order to be deemed an essential service and remain open to in-person shopping under the province's lockdown rules.
In a decision that quotes literary greats from Shakespeare to Mark Twain, Justice Paul Perell says there is no ambiguity about what Ontario meant when it specified that hardware stores in lockdown zones could remain open to the public.
He says the province meant it in the "conventional everyday sense" of what a person through "common experience and observation" would recognize as a hardware store.
Perell says the appliance store's position that a hardware store sells appliances and therefore an appliance store is a hardware store is circular argument.
He says Canadian Appliance Source's "forced definition" of hardware store is what's known in legal drafting as a "Humpty Dumpty" definition, referring to the passage in Lewis Carroll's "Through the Looking-Glass" when the character tells Alice that a word is "what I choose it to mean — neither more nor less."
Perell says it's confusing to define a word in a sense that is different from its conventional meaning, and that the literal meaning of hardware store provides a definition that advances the "delicate balancing" attempted in the regulations under the Reopening Ontario Act.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 18, 2020.
