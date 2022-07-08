TORONTO - Rogers Communications Inc. was hit with a widespread network outage that left many customers without mobile and internet service Friday morning and caused problems for police and radio broadcasters.
A notice on the Toronto-based telecommunications company's website said the outage impacted both its wireless and home service customers and was also affecting phone and chat support.
"We are aware of issues currently affecting our networks and our teams are fully engaged to resolve the issue as soon as possible," Rogers said in a tweet.
Asked what caused the outage, how many customers were impacted and where and when service might return, Rogers spokesperson Chloe Luciani referred The Canadian Press back to the tweet.
The company promised to share further updates when they become available and said, "We know how important it is for our customers to stay connected."
As a result of the outage, police in Toronto and Ottawa warned there were some connection problems when calling 911.
"If your call fails, please try again, or call from a landline or cellphone with another provider," Ottawa Police said on Twitter.
CBC Radio in Kitchener and Waterloo also reported the outage affected its programming Friday morning.
"The Morning Edition listeners will be hearing Metro Morning today. We will be back with you as soon as possible," CBC said.
Downdetector, a website that tracks outages, showed people started reporting problems with Rogers' service around 4:30 a.m. local time and by 7 a.m. 20,000 reports had been logged.
Customers in Toronto, Kitchener, Moncton, Ottawa and Mississauga logged the most reports on the website with 45 per cent saying they were experiencing a total blackout, 29 per cent seeing issues with mobile internet and 26 per cent facing landline internet problems.
Last year, Rogers customers were without service when the company suffered a massive wireless outage caused by a software update.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 8, 2022.
Companies in this story: (TSX:RCI.B)
