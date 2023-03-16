MONTREAL - Private equity firm Ethical Capital Partners (ECP) is acquiring MindGeek, the owner of Pornhub.
The terms of the transaction are not being publicly disclosed.
In a news release, ECP says MindGeek is committed to quality adult entertainment made by and for consenting adults.
The Ottawa-based private equity firm says it will support MindGeek with furthering its research and adoption of the best available online safety protocols.
MindGeek, which was founded in 2004, includes a large portfolio of adult entertainment properties.
In the news release, the Montreal-based company says it looks forward to working with ECP.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 16, 2023.
