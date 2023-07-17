CALGARY - PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. says its net earnings for the second quarter were $48 million, down from $110.1 million a year earlier.
The Calgary-based company says it saw record quarterly average oil royalty production of 12,607 barrels per day.
PrairieSky's revenues for the quarter ended June 30 were $117.4 million, down almost 41 per centfrom $198.1 million during the same period last year.
Diluted earnings per share were 20 cents, down from 46 cents a year ago.
President and CEO Andrew Phillips says it has been a strong first half of the year for the company.
While funds from operations were up from the previous quarter, they were down 43 per cent from a year ago due in part to lower benchmark pricing.
