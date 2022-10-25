MONTREAL - Quebecor Inc. CEO Pierre Karl Péladeau says he intends to accept the conditions laid out by Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne around the sale of wireless carrier Freedom Mobile to Videotron Ltd., which is part of the proposed $26-billion deal between Rogers Communications Inc. and Shaw Communications Inc.
He says in a statement that Quebecor, which owns Videotron, agrees to incorporate the industry minister's stipulations in a new version of the transaction, paving the way for Freedom's sale to go through.
Shaw's ownership of Freedom Mobile has widely been seen as the main obstacle to approval of the Rogers-Shaw deal approval. Montreal-based Videotron agreed to buy Freedom Mobile for $2.85 billion earlier this year.
Champagne said earlier Tuesday evening he would not approve the proposed merger between Rogers and Shaw, but left the door open to a revised agreement saying that before approving Videotron's purchase of Freedom, he would need two specific concessions.
He said Videotron would have to agree to keep the Freedom wireless licences for at least 10 years and would "expect to see" wireless prices in Ontario and Western Canada lowered by about 20 per cent, putting them in line with Videotron's current Quebec offerings.
Champagne said his conditions for Freedom's licence transfer were clear, but did not make clear whether a successful sale of Freedom Mobile would mean the Rogers-Shaw deal might still be approved.
Champagne's approval is required for any spectrum licence transfer.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 25, 2022.
