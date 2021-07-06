TORONTO - New research suggests racism is harming workplace relationships in Canada, with nearly 80 per cent of Black Canadians saying racism has damaged their relationship with their employer.
That's nearly double the general population and is followed closely by South Asian employees, with nearly two-thirds also reporting that workplace racism has damaged their employer relationship.
The findings, included in the 2021 Edelman Trust Barometer Special Report: Business and Racial Justice in Canada, are based on an online survey of more than 2,000 Canadians.
The research found racism is a growing concern in Canada, but only one in three people surveyed say the country has made progress tackling racism in the past year.
The research found the vast majority of Canadians expect CEOs to take some form of action to address racism and racial injustice.
It also found that brands and corporations that take a stand against racism are far more likely to gain consumer trust than lose it.
Edelman says the survey includes an oversample of racialized people, with a special focus on Indigenous Peoples.
According to the polling industry’s generally accepted standards, online surveys cannot be assigned a margin of error because they do not randomly sample the population.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 6, 2021.
