TORONTO - Canada's main stock index posted its best performance in a month on an lowering of bond yields that drove a broad-based rally.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 239.36 points to 18,299.62.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 603.14 points at 31,535.51. The S&P 500 index was up 90.67 points at 3,893.40, while the Nasdaq composite was up 396.48 points or three per cent at 13,588.83.
The Canadian dollar traded for 78.98 cents US compared with 78.83 cents US on Friday.
The April crude contract was down 86 cents to US$60.64 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was up less than penny at US$2.78 per mmBTU.
The April gold contract was down US$5.80 at US$1,723.00 an ounce and the May copper contract was up two cents at US$4.11 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 1, 2021.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
