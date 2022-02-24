TORONTO - Royal Bank of Canada topped expectations as it reported its first-quarter profit rose compared with a year ago, helped by strength in its personal and commercial banking and wealth management operations.
The bank says it earned net income of $4.1 billion or $2.84 per diluted share for the quarter ended Jan. 31, up from $3.8 billion or $2.66 per diluted share in the same quarter a year earlier.
Revenue totalled nearly $13.1 billion, up from $12.9 billion a year earlier.
Provisions for credit losses amounted to $105 million for the quarter compared with $110 million in the same quarter last year.
On an adjusted basis, RBC says it earned $2.87 per diluted share for the quarter, up from an adjusted profit of $2.69 per diluted share a year ago.
The average analyst estimate had been for an adjusted profit of $2.73 per share, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 24, 2022.
Companies in this story: (TSX:RY)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.