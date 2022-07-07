TORONTO - North American stock markets surged in a broad rally led by the energy sector as crude oil prices rebounded from two days of weakness.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 333.51 points or 1.8 per cent to 19,063.17.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 346.87 points at 31,384.55. The S&P 500 index was up 57.54 points at 3,902.62, while the Nasdaq composite was up 259.50 points or 2.3 per cent at 11,621.35.
The Canadian dollar traded for 77.01 cents US compared with 76.65 cents US on Wednesday.
The August crude contract was up US$4.20 at US$102.73 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was up 78.7 cents at US$6.30 per mmBTU.
The August gold contract was up US$3.20 at US$1,739.70 an ounce and the September copper contract was up 16.4 cents at US$3.57 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 7, 2022.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
