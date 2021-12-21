OTTAWA - Canadian retail sales were up 1.6 per cent to $57.6 billion in October as new car sales rebounded after two consecutive months of declines.
Statistics Canada says its preliminary estimate for November pointed to an increase in retail sales of 1.2 per cent for the month, but it cautioned the figure would be revised.
The agency says sales in October climbed in seven of 11 subsectors, representing nearly 60 per cent of retail trade.
Statistics Canada says sales at sporting goods, hobby, book and music stores soared 17.5 per cent, an increase that coincided with the continued resumption of many recreational and school-based sporting leagues in the fall.
Overall core retail sales — which exclude gasoline stations and motor vehicle and parts dealers — increased 1.5 per cent.
In volume terms, retail sales were up 0.9 per cent in October.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 21, 2021.
