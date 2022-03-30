MONTREAL - Dollarama Inc. raised its quarterly dividend by 10 per cent as it reported its fourth-quarter profit and sales rose compared with a year ago.
The retailer says it will now pay a quarterly dividend of 5.53 cents per share, up from 5.03 cents per share.
The increased payment to shareholders came as Dollarama reported a profit of $220 million or 74 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Jan. 30 compared with a profit of $173.9 million or 56 cents per diluted share a year earlier.
Sales totalled $1.22 billion, up from $1.10 billion in the same quarter last year, helped by an increase in the number of stores and a 5.7 per cent improvement in comparable store sales.
Dollarama says overall sales and comparable store sales for the quarter were dampened by the impact of the Omicron variant on shopping patterns and by COVID-related provincial restrictions.
The retailer says it saw a 10.1 per cent increase in the number of transactions and a 4.0 per cent drop in the average transaction size.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 30, 2022.
Companies in this story: (TSX:DOL)
