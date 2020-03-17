A slew of store closures and service limitations were announced by retailers and restaurant chains on Tuesday as politicians and health authorities urged Canadians to avoid unnecessary outings in order to slow the spread of novel coronavirus.
"We have been closely monitoring this dynamic situation, recommendations and requirements from Canada's public health authorities, and provincial and federal officials, and have made the decision to close all locations at the end of business today until further notice," Toronto-based Holt Renfrew said in an emailed statement Tuesday.
Customers can continue shopping with the company online, it said.
The up-scale clothing retailer has eight locations in Canada, according to its website, and previously announced it had adjusted store hours "to best ensure the safety and well-being of our customers, employees and partners."
Holt Renfrew said, "as it relates to compensation, we will continue to support our store employees as they are our top priority."
Other clothing retailers made similar announcements.
Fast-fashion retailer H&M said it would close all its American and Canadian retail locations until April 2, starting Tuesday. The company said it will support workers affected by the closures with two weeks of pay.
Uniqlo announced Monday it would close its Canadian stores until March 30, starting Tuesday, and said it wil continue to pay store teams during that time.
"While this is a difficult decision, it is the right choice to minimize risk to our customers, employees and communities," Uniqlo said in an open letter to customers on its website.
Restaurants, and tea and coffee chains also announced closures or changes to their operations.
"After careful evaluation of what has been a rapidly evolving situation, our team has made the very difficult decision to close all stores, until further notice," Herschel Segal, interim CEO of Montreal-based DavidsTea Inc., said in a statement.
Its more than 230 stores in Canada and the U.S. have been closed, but DavidsTea will continue to sell its products online and through grocery and other retailers in Canada.
Second Cup Coffee Co., meanwhile, announced Tuesday it was immediately closing all its in-store dining areas, but will continue to serve food and drinks to go, for delivery or via drive through.
Recipe Unlimited Corp., formerly known as Cara Operations, is closing its dining rooms as of Wednesday but some of its brands will continue to offer take out, delivery and drive-through sales.
The Vaughan, Ont.-based company owns many major fast-food and full-service brands, including Swiss Chalet, Harvey's, New York Fries and Pickle Barrel.
Customers should check individual brand's websites for details on those options, Recipe said Monday.
Some furniture and toiletry retailers made similar moves.
Crate and Barrel Holdings Inc. will close all its American and Canadian stores for two weeks starting Tuesday at 7 p.m., the company said in a statement.
That includes Crate and Barrel, CB2 and Hudson Grace stores. The company has nine Crate and Barrel and six CB2 stores and warehouses in Canada, according to its website, though some were already closed or operating on modified hours due to the outbreak.
American skincare company Kiehls and Paris-based cosmetics retailer Sephora told customers Monday they had temporarily closed their Canadian locations.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 17, 2020.
Companies in this story: (TSX:DTEA, TSX:SCU, TSX:RECP)
