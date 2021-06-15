TORONTO - Canada's main stock index set new records again on rising crude oil prices, including Western Canadian Select reaching its highest level since 2014, even as U.S. equities trended lower.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 73.67 points to a record close of 20,231.32.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 94.42 points at 34,299.33. The S&P 500 index was down 8.56 points at 4,246.59, while the Nasdaq composite was down 101.28 points at 14,072.86.
The Canadian dollar traded for 82.05 cents US compared with 82.36 cents US on Monday.
The July crude oil contract was up US$1.24 at US$72.12 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was down 11.2 cents at US$3.24 per mmBTU.
The August gold contract was down US$9.50 at US$1,856.40 an ounce and the July copper contract was down 19.4 cents at US$4.33 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 15, 2021.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
