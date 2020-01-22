TORONTO - Rogers Communications Inc. plans to spend nearly $3 billion on capital investments this year but that could be reduced if the regulatory environment becomes less favourable, Rogers chief executive Joe Natale said Wednesday.
The Toronto-based company issued 2020 guidance that includes an estimate of between $2.7 billion and $2.9 billion of capital expenditures this year, but that's assuming there's no negative changes to the regulatory environment.
"If the regulatory rules change, we will cut our investment. We'll have no choice," Natale said in an interview.
"If we lose the confidence of shareholders, then by definition our cost of capital goes up. Then, by definition, we can afford to invest less."
The warning comes as the Trudeau government and the industry's regulator work to chart a path through several contentious issues that will affect Rogers, Bell and many other Canadian telecommunications and media companies.
"As we enter the world of 5G, regulatory certainty is critical to investment," Natale said in a conference call with analysts.
"We need regulation that encourages investment and fuels innovation. Punitive regulation will slow, or worse, stall 5G deployment and expansion of rural connectivity will happen at a snail's pace if at all."
Natale said following those remarks that the most critical regulatory issue for Rogers is whether builders of Canada's wireless and landline networks are forced to sell wholesale access to competitors at rates that are too low.
Rogers, Bell and their peers are fighting similar battles against mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) and independent internet service providers (ISPs) that want low wholesale rates for tapping into the bigger infrastructure.
Supporters of MVNOs and independent ISPs argue they can provide a competitive alternative that stimulate the big telecom companies to provide consumers with lower prices and more innovative services.
Opponents of MVNOs and independent ISPs argue that they haven't made comparable capital investments and shouldn't be guaranteed access to the big networks if it undermines their ability to fund future investments.
Natale said the environment will hinge on a regulatory review of wholesale wireless rates, yet to be set, and appeals against wholesale landline rates set in August by the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission.
Rogers reported earlier Wednesday that it had a $468-million profit in the fourth quarter, down seven per cent from a year earlier and below analyst estimates.
Net income for the Toronto-based company amounted to 92 cents per share, down from 97 cents per share or $502 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.
Adjusted diluted earnings amounted to $1 per share while revenue was $3.95 billion, compared with $3.94 billion of revenue a year earlier.
Analysts had estimated $1.02 per share of adjusted earnings with $3.95 billion of revenue, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.
The Rogers wireless business accounted $2.49 billion of revenue in the quarter, up one per cent from a year earlier, while adding 131,000 postpaid subscribers during the quarter.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 22, 2020.
Companies in this story: (TSX:RCI.B, TSX:BCE)
