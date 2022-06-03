TORONTO - Rogers Communications Inc. says the Competition Bureau's opposition to its proposed takeover of Shaw Communications Inc. is not supported by the evidence.
The filing by the telecoms giant comes in response to the Commissioner of Competition's announcement in early May that it was seeking to block the $26-billion merger over concerns the deal would "substantially prevent or lessen competition in wireless services."
Rogers says that the Commissioner has failed to properly assess the quantifiable effects of the merger, and to properly weigh the efficiencies the transaction offers.
The company also says its offer to divest Shaw's wireless division under the Freedom brand should largely address the Commissioner's concerns about competition.
In May, the Commissioner said the proposed sale of Freedom would not be enough to address the competitive effects of the merger, arguing among other things that by selling Freedom, Shaw would be unable to bundle such services with its wireline business.
Rogers says such bundling is minimal, and the Commissioner's efforts to block the transaction regardless of divestitures is unreasonable as well as contrary to both the economics and facts presented to the bureau.
