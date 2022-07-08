TORONTO - Rogers Communications Inc. says it has started restoring its wireless services after a widespread outage left customers without internet and mobile service.
The Toronto-based telecommunications company says its technical teams are working hard to get everyone back online as quickly as possible.
It says it will proactively credit all customers affected by the outage and have more information to share about compensation soon.
The company has yet to provide details about what caused the outage that began in the early hours of Friday morning and stretched on for many customers.
It caused trouble for 911 services, court proceedings, debit transactions processed through Interac, the ArriveCAN app used at Canada's borders and even Service Canada's beleaguered passport offices.
Interac spokesperson Bryan Bossin says the company's debit and e-transfer services continue to be unavailable across Canada.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 8, 2022.
Companies in this story: (TSX:RCI.B)
