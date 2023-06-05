TORONTO - Rogers Communications Inc. says in May it sent federal Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne a framework for reaching a deal with other telecom providers over wireless service in Toronto's subway system.
In a post on its website Monday evening, the telecom company says it proposed a framework to reach agreements with all carriers to join the network under "commercially reasonable terms" in a timely manner.
Rogers says it also proposed a dispute resolution process in case it's unable to reach deals with the other carriers.
In April, Champagne asked the executives of Rogers, Bell Canada, Telus Communications Inc. and Quebecor Inc. to respond within 30 days detailing their status on the issue of wireless service on the Toronto subway.
Rogers is buying BAI Communications Inc., which previously won the contract to build and operate the TTC's public Wi-Fi and cellular network in 2012, but only Freedom Mobile had signed on to provide coverage to its customers through BAI's network.
Rogers has said it is committed to working with all carriers so they can provide service to their own customers through the network, which Rogers is upgrading.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 5, 2023.
Companies in this story: (TSX:RCI.B)
