TORONTO - A Russian cargo plane stranded at Toronto Pearson International Airport is racking up parking fees of more than $1,000 per day.
The Russian-registered Antonov 124 operated by cargo carrier Volga-Dnepr has been parked at Pearson since Feb. 27.
The plane arrived in Canada to deliver a shipment of COVID-19 rapid tests.
But hours later Transport Minister Omar Alghabra announced Canada was closing its airspace to all Russian aircraft in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Toronto Pearson spokeswoman Tori Gass says the stranded plane is subject to the airport's standard aircraft parking rates for as long as it remains on the property.
She says these charges currently amount to $1,065.60 per day.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 2, 2022.
