TORONTO - The S&P 500 fully recovered all losses this year while the Nasdaq composite index sets record high on continued investor optimism about progression of economic reopenings.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 120.84 points at 15,974.91.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 461.46 points at 27,572.44. The S&P 500 index gained 38.46 points at 3,232.39, while the Nasdaq composite was up 110.66 points to 9,924.74.
The Canadian dollar traded for 74.72 cents US compared with 74.47 cents US on Friday.
The July crude contract was down US$1.36 at US$38.19 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was up 0.7 of a cent at nearly US$1.79 per mmBTU.
The August gold contract was up US$22.10 at US$1,705.10 an ounce and the July copper contract was up one cent at nearly US$2.57 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 8, 2020.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
