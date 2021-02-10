TORONTO - Canada's main stock index continued its record-setting run for an eighth day on a rising energy sector and cannabis stocks reportedly surging from interest by retail investors.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 49.16 points 18,457.78.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 61.97 points at 31,437.80. The S&P 500 index was down 1.35 points at 3,909.58, while the Nasdaq composite was down 35.17 points at 13,972.53.
The Canadian dollar traded for 78.81 cents US compared with 78.62 cents US on Tuesday.
The March crude oil contract was up 32 cents at US$58.68 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was up 7.6 cents at US$2.91 per mmBTU.
The April gold contract was up US$5.20 at US$1,842.70 an ounce and the March copper contract was up 5.25 cents at US$3.77 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 10, 2021.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.