TORONTO - Canada's main stock index closed above 20,000 for the first time Friday, after U.S. and Canadian markets had strong performances following a positive American jobs report.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 87.80 points at 20,029.19.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 179.35 points at 34,756.39. The S&P 500 index was up 37.04 points at 4,229.89, while the Nasdaq composite was up 199.98 points at 13,814.49.
The Canadian dollar traded for 82.75 cents US compared with 82.62 cents US on Thursday.
The July crude contract was up 81 cents at US$69.62 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was up five cents at US$3.09 per mmBTU.
The August gold contract was up US$18.70 at US$1,892 an ounce and the July copper contract was up six cents at US$4.53 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 4, 2021.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
