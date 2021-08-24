TORONTO - North American equity markets continued to bounce back from last week's dismal performances, with recovering oil prices helping lift Canada's main stock market just shy of an all-time high.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 70.50 points at 20,547.76.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 30.55 points at 35,366.26. The S&P 500 index was up 6.70 points at 4,486.23, while the Nasdaq composite was up 77.15 points at 15,019.80.
The Canadian dollar traded for 79.31 cents US compared with 78.85 cents US on Monday.
The October crude oil contract was up US$1.90 at US$67.54 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was down 4.4 cents at nearly US$3.92 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was up $2.20 cents at US$1,808.50 an ounce and the September copper contract was up 2.1 cents at nearly US$4.26 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 24, 2021.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
