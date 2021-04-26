TORONTO - Canada's main stock index climbed higher in late-morning trading, helped by gains in the base metals sector, while the loonie rose against the U.S. dollar.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 25.31 points at 19,127.64.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 47.57 points at 34,091.06. The S&P 500 index was up 11.95 points at 4,192.12, while the Nasdaq composite was up 81.01 points at 14,097.82.
The Canadian dollar traded for 80.69 cents US compared with 80.07 cents US on Friday.
The June crude oil contract was down 27 cents at US$61.87 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was up a penny at US$2.83 per mmBTU.
The June gold contract was up 20 cents at US$1,778.00 an ounce and the May copper contract was up nine cents at US$4.42 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 26, 2021.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
