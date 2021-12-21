Canada's main stock index surged higher Tuesday, as energy and technology stocks more than recovered losses suffered during Monday's rocky trading session.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 386.65 points at 20,924.87.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 560.54 points or 1.6 per cent at 35,492.70. The S&P 500 index gained 81.21 points at 4,649.23 while the Nasdaq composite was up 360.14 points at 15,341.09.
The Canadian dollar traded for 77.36 cents US compared with 77.27 cents US on Monday.
The February crude contract was up $2.51 at US$71.12 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was unchanged at US$3.64 per mmBTU.
The February gold contract was down US$5.90 at US$1788.70 an ounce and the March copper contract was up five cents at US$4.35 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 21, 2021.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
