TORONTO - Canada's main stock index rose after investors returned from a long weekend even as the technology sector was whipsawed by soured sentiment resulting from profit warnings by social media company Snap Inc.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 88.59 points to 20,286.20.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 48.38 points at 31,928.62. The S&P 500 index was down 32.27 points at 3,941.48, while the Nasdaq composite was down 270.83 points or 2.4 per cent at 11,264.45.
The Canadian dollar traded for 77.97 cents US compared with 77.95 cents US on Friday.
The July crude contract was down 52 cents at US$109.77 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was nearly one cent at US$8.84 per mmBTU.
The June gold contract was up US$17.60 at US$1,865.40 an ounce and the July copper contract was down 4.1 cents at US$4.31 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 24, 2022.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.