TORONTO - Canada's main stock index fell to its lowest close in more than 15 months as crude oil prices slumped on renewed COVID-19 lockdowns in China and growing concerns that central bank responses to hot inflation numbers will prompt a recession and weaken demand.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 138.16 points to 18,678.64.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 192.51 points at 30,981.33. The S&P 500 index was down 35.63 points at 3,818.80, while the Nasdaq composite was down 107.87 points at 11,264.73.
The Canadian dollar traded for 76.83 cents US, compared 76.92 cents from Monday.
The August crude contract was down US$8.25 at US$95.84 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was down 26.3 cents at US$6.16 per mmBTU.
The August gold contract was down US$6.90 at US$1,724.80 an ounce and the September copper contract was down 14.3 cents at US$3.29 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 12, 2022.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
Note to readers: This is a corrected story. An earlier version incorrectly stated the day of the week for the Canadian dollar quote.
