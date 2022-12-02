TORONTO - Canada's main stock index closed down Friday while U.S. markets were mixed after a bumpy day of trading following job reports that came in stronger than expected.
The S&P/TSX composite index ended down 39.79 points at 20,485.66 after trading more than a hundred points lower early in the day and pushing briefly into positive territory in mid-afternoon.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average closed up 34.87 points at 34,429.88. The S&P 500 index was down 4.87 points at 4,071.70, while the Nasdaq composite was down 20.95 points at 11,461.50.
The Canadian dollar traded for 74.25 cents US compared with 74.44 cents US on Thursday.
The January crude oil contract closed down US$1.24 at US$79.98 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was down 46 cents at US$6.28 per mmBTU.
The February gold contract was down US$5.60 at US$1,809.60 an ounce and the March copper contract was up three cents at US$3.85 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 2, 2022.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.