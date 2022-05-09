TORONTO - Canada's main stock index closed down more than three per cent in a broad-based decline driven by falling commodity prices, while U.S. stock markets also fell.
The S&P/TSX composite index ended down 633.59 points, or 3.07 per cent, at 19,999.69.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average ended down 653.67 points at 32,245.70. The S&P 500 index was down 132.10 points, or 3.20 per cent, at 3,991.24, while the Nasdaq composite was down 521.41 points, or 4.29 per cent, at 11,623.25.
The Canadian dollar traded for 77.14 cents US compared with 77.63 cents US on Friday.
The June crude contract ended down US$6.68 at US$103.09 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was down US$1.02 at US$7.03 per mmBTU.
The June gold contract closed down US$24.20 at US$1,858.60 an ounce and the July copper contract was down 7.4 cents at US$4.19 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 9, 2022.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.