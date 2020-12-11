TORONTO - Canada's main stock index closed lower on the day but still posted its sixth consecutive weekly gain on anticipation that vaccines will drive a rebound in the months to come.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 44.42 points to 17,548.92.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 47.11 points at 30,046.37, the S&P 500 index was down 4.64 points at 3,663.46, while the Nasdaq composite was down 27.94 points at 12,377.87.
The Canadian dollar traded for 78.31 cents US compared with 78.53 cents US on Thursday.
The January crude contract was down 21 cents at $46. 57 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was up 3.3 cents at about $2.60 per mmBTU.
The February gold contract was up US$6.20 at US$1,843.60 an ounce and the March copper contract was down 4.8 cents US at nearly $3.53 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 11, 2020.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
