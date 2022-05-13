TORONTO - A broad-based rally helped Canada's main stock index gain more than 400 points on Friday, while U.S. stock markets also rallied to gain ground.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 400.76 points at 20,099.81.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 466.36 points at 32,196.66. The S&P 500 index was up 93.81 points at 4,023.89, while the Nasdaq composite was up 434.04 points at 11,805.00.
The Canadian dollar traded for 77.20 cents US compared with 76.69 cents US on Thursday.
The June crude contract was up $4.36 at US$110.49 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was down 8 cents at US$7.67 per mmBTU.
The June gold contract was down US$16.40 at US$1,808.20 an ounce and the July copper contract was up eight cents at US$4.18 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 13, 2022.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
