TORONTO - Canada's main stock index climbed almost 1.9 per cent as reported job losses in August suggested Bank of Canada interest rate hikes are working to slow an overheated economy.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 360.34 points to 19,773.34 points in a broad-based rally.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 377.19 points at 32,151.71. The S&P 500 index was up 61.18 points at 4,067.36, while the Nasdaq composite was up 250.18 points at 12,112.31.
The Canadian dollar traded for 76.72 cents US compared with 76.24 cents US on Thursday.
The October crude contract was up US$3.25 at US$86.79 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was up eight cents at US$8.00 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was up US$8.40 at US$1,728.60 an ounce and the December copper contract was up four cents at US$3.57 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 9, 2022.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
