TORONTO - Strength in the financial, base metal and industrial sectors helped Canada's main stock index close higher, while U.S. stock markets also gained.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 171.56 points at 19,413.00.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average closed up 193.24 points at 31,774.52. The S&P 500 index was up 26.31 points at 4,006.18, while the Nasdaq composite was up 70.23 points at 11,862.13.
The Canadian dollar traded for 76.24 cents US compared with 75.96 cents US on Wednesday.
The October crude contract was up US$1.60 at US$83.54 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was up 7.3 cents at US$7.92 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was down US$7.60 at US$1,720.20 an ounce and the December copper contract was up 9.7 cents at US$3.52 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 8, 2022.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.