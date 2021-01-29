TORONTO - Canada's main stock index suffered its worst week in three months amid a correction that is expected to continue in February.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 320.18 points or 1.8 per cent to 17,337.02.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 620.74 points at 29,982.62. The S&P 500 index was down 73.14 points at 3,714.24, while the Nasdaq composite was down 266.47 points at 13,070.69.
The Canadian dollar traded for 78.25 cents US compared with 78.06 cents US on Thursday.
The March crude contract was down 14 cents at US$52.20 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was down 10 cents at US$2.56 per mmBTU.
The April gold contract was up US$9.10 at US$1,850.30 an ounce and the March copper contract was down 2.2 cents at nearly US$3.56 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan 29, 2021.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
