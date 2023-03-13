TORONTO - Worries about the financial system after two recent bank failures saw bank stocks edge U.S. markets mostly down Monday after a volatile day of trading while Canadian markets fell on weakness in energy and financials.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 186.02 points at 19,588.90.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 90.50 points at 31,819.14. The S&P 500 index was down 5.83 points at 3,855.76, while the Nasdaq composite was up 49.96 points at 11,188.84.
The Canadian dollar traded for 72.83 cents US compared with 72.43 cents US on Friday.
The April crude contract was down US$1.88 at US$74.80 per barreland the April natural gas contract was up 18 cents at US$2.61 per mmBTU.
The April gold contract was up US$49.30 at US$1,916.50 an ounceand the May copper contract was up two cents at US$4.05 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 13, 2023.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.