TORONTO - Canada's main stock index was down in late-morning trading as the base metals sector moved lower and the health-care group, which includes the big cannabis companies, also fell.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 24.08 points at 19,203.95.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 69.97 points at 33,730.63. The S&P 500 index was down 5.96 points at 4,122.84, while the Nasdaq composite was down 72.18 points at 13,828.01.
The Canadian dollar traded for 79.61 cents US compared with 79.72 cents US on Friday.
The May crude oil contract was up 74 cents at US$60.06 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was up three cents at US$2.56 per mmBTU.
The June gold contract was down US$9.80 at US$1,735.00 an ounce and the May copper contract was down two cents at US$4.02 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 12, 2021.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.