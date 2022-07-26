TORONTO - North American markets ended the trading day in the red, with a decline in Shopify Inc. weighing on the technology sector of Canada's main stock exchange, as U.S. stock markets sank following Walmart's profit warning.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 131.80 points at 18,972.68.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 228.50 points at 31,761.54. The S&P 500 index was down 45.79 points at 3,921.05, while the technology-heavy Nasdaq composite was down 220.10 points at 11,562.57.
The Canadian dollar traded for 77.62 cents US compared with 77.81 cents US on Monday.
The September crude contract was down US$1.72 at US$94.98 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was up 25 cents at US$8.83.
The August gold contract was down US$1.40 at US$1,717.70 an ounce and the September copper contract was up three cents at US$3.38 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 26, 2022.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
